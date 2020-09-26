49 new COVID cases in Two Rivers district

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 49 COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven-county area compared with TRPHD’s report Thursday.

A majority of the new cases were in Buffalo County, which had 29 new cases. Following was Dawson County with 11 new cases.

Six new cases were reported in Franklin County, three more were reported in Kearney County and one additional case was in Harlan County.

Gosper and Phelps counties reported no new cases.

These new cases, according to DHHS, bring the totals in each of the seven counties to:

Total cases so far:

- Dawson: 1,075

- Buffalo: 1,043

- Kearney: 140

- Phelps: 106

- Gosper: 34

- Franklin: 28

- Harlan: 21

Statewide, there have been 43,162 cases of COVID-19 and 468 deaths with 431 new cases Friday.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.