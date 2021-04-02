48,153 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Two Rivers’ seven-county area

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days. No further details were available.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing, with 25.6 percent of people over 16 vaccinated in Two Rivers’ seven-county area.

As of Friday morning, 48,153 vaccines have been administered, and 19,427 people are now fully vaccinated, including 70 percent of people over 65, Two Rivers said.

Statewide, 356,524 of the state’s 1.48 million people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 24 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient Friday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

DHHS reported 550 new cases of COVID since Wednesday, for a statewide total of 209,896 cases since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. DHHS said 794,962 people have tested negative.

DHHS also said 120 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday morning, an increase of four in the last 48 hours. There have been 2,181 deaths since March 20, 2020, including one Thursday.