46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers district Wednesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area from Wednesday.

New cases included 20 in Buffalo County, 13 in Phelps County, four in Harlan County and three each in Dawson, Franklin and Kearney counties. Only Gosper County reported no new cases.

As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan numbers were unavailable at presstime.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 2,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,029 are no longer symptomatic. Results cannot be confirmed for the other 767 patients, Two Rivers said.

Total number of cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,245

- Dawson: 1,104

- Kearney: 164

- Phelps: 159

- Franklin: 48

- Gosper: 48

- Harlan: 28

Statewide, there have been 49,396 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 1,137 new cases Wednesday. The state has had 507 COVID-19 deaths. None was reported on Wednesday.