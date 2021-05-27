 Skip to main content
46 new cases of COVID-19 across Nebraska Wednesday
46 new cases of COVID-19 across Nebraska Wednesday

Statewide from DHHS

New cases Wednesday: 46

Hospitalized patients this morning: 73

Cases since 3/20/20: 223,243

Deaths reported Wednesday: 0

Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,249

Nebraskans older than 12 fully vaccinated: 42.4%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Register at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available area pharmacies, including ones in supermarkets. Check their websites or call for details.

