$45k grants will provide continued improvements to Buffalo County Lake at Ravenna

KEARNEY — When the South Loup River overflowed its banks in March 2019 there was substantial damage at Ravenna Lake, but the popular camping and fishing spot is making a turnaround.
On Tuesday, the Buffalo County Board designated the Kearney Area Community Foundation as the depository for grant money targeting improvements at the lake, also known as Buffalo County Recreation Area.
Last year Buffalo County opened a sheriff’s substation at the recreation area east of Ravenna.
Creature comforts are next for the rec area.
Bill McMullen of Kearney, chair of the Buffalo County Board, said Tuesday that grants of $35,000 from the Cope Foundation and $10,000 from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund are earmarked for improvements at Ravenna Lake.
McMullen said Buffalo County intends to spend about $100,000 on a restroom and shower facility, and will use the $45,000 in grant money to help pay for the facility.
He said there also are plans to add camping spots and widen the pads near the lake so it’s easier to park larger RVs and camper trailers.
“If there’s money in the budget we should be able to move ahead,” McMullen said.
In addition to laying groundwork for the restrooms and showers, the county board accepted a bid for a 250-foot radio tower so the county’s $4.6 million radio replacement project can continue.
Platte Valley Communications of Kearney will build the tower in Gibbon for $144,044. Also in the plans is the replacement of the communications tower at Ravenna. The countywide system will have eight towers to ensure consistent coverage across county.
The current system is 20 years old. Maintaining the setup can be challenging because parts aren’t always available. The sheriff’s office shares the system with the Kearney Police Department and handles emergency dispatching for those two agencies as well as the region’s first responders and other entities.
According to Sheriff Neil Miller, one of the current system’s largest problems is the inability to communicate with some other agencies. For example, Dawson County is on VHF, but Buffalo County is UHF, so the radios don’t talk with each other.
Switching to the digital radios will solve that problem.
The new system is designed in case firefighters must enter large buildings. Signals will be strengthened around Kearney for better coverage in larger structures.