$45k grants will provide continued improvements to Buffalo County Lake at Ravenna

KEARNEY — When the South Loup River overflowed its banks in March 2019 there was substantial damage at Ravenna Lake, but the popular camping and fishing spot is making a turnaround.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo County Board designated the Kearney Area Community Foundation as the depository for grant money targeting improvements at the lake, also known as Buffalo County Recreation Area.

Last year Buffalo County opened a sheriff’s substation at the recreation area east of Ravenna.

Creature comforts are next for the rec area.

Bill McMullen of Kearney, chair of the Buffalo County Board, said Tuesday that grants of $35,000 from the Cope Foundation and $10,000 from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund are earmarked for improvements at Ravenna Lake.

McMullen said Buffalo County intends to spend about $100,000 on a restroom and shower facility, and will use the $45,000 in grant money to help pay for the facility.

He said there also are plans to add camping spots and widen the pads near the lake so it’s easier to park larger RVs and camper trailers.

“If there’s money in the budget we should be able to move ahead,” McMullen said.