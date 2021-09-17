45 teams ready to walk for Alzheimer's Sunday at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association will have its annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Harmon Park at 3100 Fifth Ave.
The event will include food, activities, a drawing and a short program at 1:45 p.m. The one-mile walk starts at 2 p.m. A shorter walk also will be offered.
The program will recognize loved ones lost to Alzheimer’s disease, those currently suffering from or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, and people who seek a cure for this incurable disease. Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower.
The goal is $62,000. As of Thursday, $26,000 had been raised, with 156 people signed up to walk, including 45 teams.
The walk is resuming after a year off because of COVID-19. Harmon Park is a new location for the event, which was started in 2005. “This is more centrally located, and we’re excited to see how the event works out at this new venue,” said Cassie Larreau-Bailey, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will include social distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more, but those who prefer to walk independently in their neighborhoods are welcome to do that. They are asked to wear purple on their walk and send in photos of themselves.
Registration is required either online or in person for all participants, including children. The walk is free, but participants are asked to make a donation.
Strollers are allowed, but for safety reasons, bicycles, skateboards, inline skates and wheelie footwear are discouraged. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all times.
All funds raised through the walk will further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised $2,257 when it began here in 2005. It has grown in size and fundraising power ever since. The 2018 event raised $49,000.
For more information, visit www.alz.org/nebraska; contact Larreau-Bailey at cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org or call 308-520-3146.