45 teams ready to walk for Alzheimer's Sunday at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association will have its annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Harmon Park at 3100 Fifth Ave.

The event will include food, activities, a drawing and a short program at 1:45 p.m. The one-mile walk starts at 2 p.m. A shorter walk also will be offered.

The program will recognize loved ones lost to Alzheimer’s disease, those currently suffering from or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, and people who seek a cure for this incurable disease. Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower.

The goal is $62,000. As of Thursday, $26,000 had been raised, with 156 people signed up to walk, including 45 teams.

The walk is resuming after a year off because of COVID-19. Harmon Park is a new location for the event, which was started in 2005. “This is more centrally located, and we’re excited to see how the event works out at this new venue,” said Cassie Larreau-Bailey, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

