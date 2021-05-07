42% of Two Rivers district COVID-19 vaccinated; 47% statewide

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

New cases included three in Buffalo County and three in Phelps County on Wednesday, and three in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County on Thursday.

Two Rivers has had 10,522 cases of COVID and 120 deaths since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.

Two Rivers has fully vaccinated 32,277 people, or 42.4 percent of the 76,100 people over age 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Statewide, 47.3 percent of eligible Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday morning, the state tallied 220 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the last 24 hours. It has had 221,153 cases since March 20, 2020, while 823,417 people have tested negative. Currently, 120 COVID patients are hospitalized across Nebraska. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov. To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov