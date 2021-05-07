 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42% of Two Rivers district COVID-19 vaccinated; 47% statewide
0 comments
top story

42% of Two Rivers district COVID-19 vaccinated; 47% statewide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

New cases included three in Buffalo County and three in Phelps County on Wednesday, and three in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County on Thursday.

Two Rivers has had 10,522 cases of COVID and 120 deaths since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers has fully vaccinated 32,277 people, or 42.4 percent of the 76,100 people over age 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Statewide, 47.3 percent of eligible Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday morning, the state tallied 220 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the last 24 hours. It has had 221,153 cases since March 20, 2020, while 823,417 people have tested negative. Currently, 120 COVID patients are hospitalized across Nebraska. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov. To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Where To Get Vaccines

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Register at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are available at Family Fresh Market, ABC Drug and Gift, Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News