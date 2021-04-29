42% of Nebraskans, 39% of Two Rivers residents vaccinated

KEARNEY – In Nebraska, 42.1% of all people over age 16 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday morning.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department has vaccinated 39.9% of its 76,100 people over age 16 in its seven-counties, which include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Register at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

Also, as of Thursday morning, ABC Drug and Gift has 100 doses of Moderna vaccine available. Call 308-237-2178.

As of Thursday morning, DHHS reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and one death. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 219,559 cases of COVID-19 and 2,243 deaths, while 818,332 people have tested negative. There were 133 COVID patients hospitalized statewide Thursday morning, up three from Wednesday.