42 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported Saturday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – A woman in her 90s has become the 86th person to die of COVID-19 since March 20 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Two Rivers reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

New cases included 27 in Buffalo County, six in Phelps County, five in Kearney County, three in Dawson County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harland counties.

Sunday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, which is two more than Friday. Two were on ventilators. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,854 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,351 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 86 deaths.

Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:

- Buffalo: 4,029

- Dawson: 2,217

- Phelps: 662

- Kearney: 473

-Franklin: 182

- Harlan: 161

- Gosper: 130