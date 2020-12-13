42 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported Saturday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – A woman in her 90s has become the 86th person to die of COVID-19 since March 20 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Two Rivers reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
New cases included 27 in Buffalo County, six in Phelps County, five in Kearney County, three in Dawson County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harland counties.
Sunday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, which is two more than Friday. Two were on ventilators. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,854 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,351 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. The region has had 86 deaths.
Total cases in each of its counties since March 20:
- Buffalo: 4,029
- Dawson: 2,217
- Phelps: 662
- Kearney: 473
-Franklin: 182
- Harlan: 161
- Gosper: 130
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported just 811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, the lowest single-day number of new cases in weeks. The state total of cases since March 20 is now 147,688. There have been 1,365 deaths, including 22 Saturday. Since March 20, 648,028 people have tested negative.
As of Saturday evening, 711 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 48 fewer than Friday evening. That number also continues to decline.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
