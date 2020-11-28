42 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 42 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a number less than half the average number of cases in the past two weeks.
New cases included 32 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, and one in Kearney County.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,900 cases of COVID, and 67 deaths. Of those cases, 3,804 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others is not available, Two Rivers said.
Total cases for each county are:
Buffalo: 3,565
Dawson: 1,941
Phelps: 558
Kearney: 426
Franklin: 170
Harlan: 137
Gosper: 103
DHHS also reported 124,096 total cases statewide Friday evening, including 1,114 new cases. That figure is also significantly lower than daily\y totals in recent days. As of Friday evening, 931 people were hospitalized across the state. The death toll is now 984, with two deaths Friday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
