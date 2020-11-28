 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Two Rivers district
top story

42 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Two Rivers district

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 42 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a number less than half the average number of cases in the past two weeks.

New cases included 32 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, four in Dawson County, and one in Kearney County.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,900 cases of COVID, and 67 deaths. Of those cases, 3,804 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others is not available, Two Rivers said.

Total cases for each county are:

Buffalo: 3,565

Dawson: 1,941

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Phelps: 558

Kearney: 426

Franklin: 170

Harlan: 137

Gosper: 103

DHHS also reported 124,096 total cases statewide Friday evening, including 1,114 new cases. That figure is also significantly lower than daily\y totals in recent days. As of Friday evening, 931 people were hospitalized across the state. The death toll is now 984, with two deaths Friday.

For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID
Local News

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID

  • Updated

McKenzie Kohler of Amherst has had a history of pneumonia, once being hospitalized with it, but she typically goes to the doctor for an antibiotic and does well. Her plan was to go to the doctor Friday morning, Nov. 6, to get tested for COVID-19. She saw a nurse practitioner at Kearney Clinic who tested her for the virus and believed she had bronchitis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News