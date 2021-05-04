41% of Two Rivers district fully COVID-19 vaccinated

KEARNEY – COVID-19 vaccinations continue in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department .

As of Tuesday morning, 31,357, or 41.3%, of the 76,100 people over 16 had been fully vaccinated.

In Kearney County, 45.9% of eligible people have been vaccinated, followed by Franklin County, 42.7%; Buffalo County, 41.7%; Dawson County, 40.3%; Gosper County, 39.9%; Phelps County, 39.3% and Harlan County, 37.6%.

Two Rivers did not issue numbers of newly confirmed cases today.

In Nebraska, 45.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

As of Tuesday morning, DHHS reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in the past 24 hours. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 220,481 cases of COVID-19 and 2,244 deaths, while 821,510 people have tested negative. There were 139 COVID patients hospitalized statewide Tuesday morning, four more since Monday morning.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.