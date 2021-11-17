 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
400 pairs of socks donated to Kearney's Crossroads as gift from Tradehome Shoes
0 Comments
featured top story

400 pairs of socks donated to Kearney's Crossroads as gift from Tradehome Shoes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tradehome Shoes

Jaxon Wasmund, left, and his sister Jaycie helped dad Jason Wasmund unload 400 pairs of donated socks at Crossroads Mission Avenue on Tuesday. The donation was part of the Tradehome Shoes corporate’s Trade-at-Home-Give-at-Home program.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

The gift is part of the chain’s Trade-at-Home-Give-At-Home program, where the corporation gives away one pair of socks for each one it sells.

KEARNEY — Crossroads Mission Avenue, the city’s homeless shelter, has received a gift of 400 pairs of socks from Tradehome Shoes at Hilltop Mall.

Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the gift is part of the chain’s Trade-at-Home-Give-At-Home program, where the corporation gives away one pair of socks for each one it sells.

Since early spring, Tradehome has sold more than 400 pairs of socks, he said. “It’s a variety, all sizes, gray or black, crew and others,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Tradehome Shoes

Tradehome Shoes store manager Jason Wasmund brought his whole family to help unload the 400 pairs of donated socks to Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney. From left, are his wife Cassie, daughter Jaycie, son Jaxon, Wasmund, his assistant manager Justice Carson, and Jake Ondrak, Crossroads’ program director.

Wasmund personally drove the boxes of socks to Crossroads on Tuesday, along with his assistant store manager Justice Carson, and Wasmund’s wife Cassie, son Jaxon, 12, a seventh grader at Horizon Middle School, and daughter Jaycie, 10, who is in fifth grade at Kenwood Elementary.

“It’s a good experience for them to see that we’ve donated to the community. It’s something we can do for people,” Wasmund said.

Crossroads appreciates gifts from the public. It also needs basic supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo and other toiletries, trash bags and more. They can be dropped off at the shelter at 1404 E. 39th St.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub. com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News