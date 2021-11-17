400 pairs of socks donated to Kearney's Crossroads as gift from Tradehome Shoes

KEARNEY — Crossroads Mission Avenue, the city’s homeless shelter, has received a gift of 400 pairs of socks from Tradehome Shoes at Hilltop Mall.

Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the gift is part of the chain’s Trade-at-Home-Give-At-Home program, where the corporation gives away one pair of socks for each one it sells.

Since early spring, Tradehome has sold more than 400 pairs of socks, he said. “It’s a variety, all sizes, gray or black, crew and others,” he said.

Wasmund personally drove the boxes of socks to Crossroads on Tuesday, along with his assistant store manager Justice Carson, and Wasmund’s wife Cassie, son Jaxon, 12, a seventh grader at Horizon Middle School, and daughter Jaycie, 10, who is in fifth grade at Kenwood Elementary.

“It’s a good experience for them to see that we’ve donated to the community. It’s something we can do for people,” Wasmund said.

Crossroads appreciates gifts from the public. It also needs basic supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo and other toiletries, trash bags and more. They can be dropped off at the shelter at 1404 E. 39th St.