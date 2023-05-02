WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth FBLA 2022-23 has had a successful year with four members set to attend the National Leadership Conference this summer in Atlanta.

This year’s Wilcox-Hildreth FBLA chapter has been a hard-working group of 13 students. The organization began the year with efforts to help out in the community and schools with the annual Go Green Projects, which promote keeping the world clean and recycling.

In October and November, the chapter collected over 1,000 food items to donate to local food pantries. FBLA also raised over $300 to donate to the March of Dimes to improve the health of mothers and babies.

The members were able to bond as a group this year by taking a trip to the trampoline park in Grand Island. Students attended the fall leadership conference in September in Kearney and competed at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Business Competition Day in February.

As they prepared for their State Leadership Conference appearance, the group had the opportunity to get a personal styling session from a local boutique. In March, Erin Sandy at the 308 Boutique in Holdrege shared with the students about her business and styled the FBLA members from head to toe to get them all professionally outfitted to do their best.

This year, the school will have four students attending the National FBLA Leadership Conference in Atlanta. Georgia Ramsey placed second in the state in Mobile Application Development. She created her own school app from scratch.

The team of Claire Ortgiesen, Cara Bunger and Katelyn Bunger placed first in the state in E-Business. These girls created an online business for their own bed-and-breakfast.

Both of our qualifying projects this year were completed from the start of the 2022-23 school year up until February. The projects were submitted and then reviewed by multiple judges to reach a decision. As the students prepare for nationals, they are creating presentations to go along with their projects, as they will be presenting them in front of the judges for national competition.