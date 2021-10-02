4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY — Four more people ranging in age from the 30s to the 60s have died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Friday.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 141 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Although the rolling seven-day average of cases has decreased slightly, the Two Rivers weekly risk dial, released Thursday, remains in the red “pandemic” level.
Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said Friday in the weekly clinical call to the public that cases in children from birth to age 5 are picking up, and most new cases are in unvaccinated people aged 10-39. Vaccines are not yet available to children under age 12.
Since vaccines became available to the public Jan. 1, 92% of COVID infections have been in unvaccinated people. “We’ve had just six percent of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, and those patients fare much better than people who are not vaccinated,” said Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse.
Hospitalizations echo that, too. She said 94% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, as are 95% of those who have died. Puckett said the term “fully vaccinated” takes effect 14 days after the second shot.
“You can clearly see the difference in being vaccinated,” she said. “Since mid-August, unvaccinated people were six times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID.”
Eschliman also said vaccines are strongly recommended for pregnant women. Nationwide, just 31% of pregnant women have been vaccinated, partly due to misinformation about the risks of vaccines to expectant mothers.
A recent CDC Health Alert urged vaccines for pregnant and lactating women, or those who might become pregnant, he said. As of Sept. 27, 125,000 pregnant women across the nation have had COVID, with 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.
Most of those deaths happened in August. Stillbirths and premature births have been reported among unvaccinated women as well.
“Records show that 97% of pregnant women who were hospitalized were unvaccinated,” Eschliman said. For more information, he urged people to check the CDC HealthAlert page: emergency.cdc.gov/han/2021.
Eschliman again urged school districts to implement CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, which includes requiring masks.
“Counties with school mask requirements have fewer cases in children,” he said.
He said implementing those guidelines is up to each school district and cannot be mandated by Two Rivers.