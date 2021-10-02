4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY — Four more people ranging in age from the 30s to the 60s have died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 141 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Although the rolling seven-day average of cases has decreased slightly, the Two Rivers weekly risk dial, released Thursday, remains in the red “pandemic” level.

Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said Friday in the weekly clinical call to the public that cases in children from birth to age 5 are picking up, and most new cases are in unvaccinated people aged 10-39. Vaccines are not yet available to children under age 12.

Since vaccines became available to the public Jan. 1, 92% of COVID infections have been in unvaccinated people. “We’ve had just six percent of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, and those patients fare much better than people who are not vaccinated,” said Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse.