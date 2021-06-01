4 Kearney, surrounding area attractions part of 2021 Nebraska Passport Stops

LINCOLN — The tourism season is upon us, and the list of 2021 Nebraska Passport Stops is out.
When tourists visit one of the selected Nebraska destinations, they can document their travels with a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app or receive a physical stamp in their Nebraska Passport booklet. Prizes can be won when all the stamps are submitted anytime before Sept. 30.
Travelers can equip themselves with a passport booklet by filling out the online from at nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/requestyourpassport/.
This year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission is featuring local stops like Buffalo Records at Kearney, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, Gifts & Things at Holdrege and Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating at Broken Bow.
Buffalo Records
Location: 19 E. 21st St., Kearney, NE 68845
Highlights:
Old souls can find all the classics in Buffalo Records with albums, turntables, cassettes, 8-tracks, CDs and more than 5,000 records. There are listening stations for customers to try out sounds from genres, such as jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and soul. They also sell skateboards and Buffalo Records merchandise.
Hours:
Closed Monday, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday
Contact: 308-224-2290
Web: Find Buffalo Records on Facebook or online at buffalorecordshop.com
Kearney Area Children’s Museum
Location: 5827 Fourth Ave., Kearney, NE 68845
Highlights: The Kearney Area Children’s Museum is a nonprofit organization that allows children to explore, play and reinforce skills that encourage academic success. They hold camps, host birthday parties and offer memberships. Their exhibits include the Kids STEM Studio, the Little Sprouts Outdoor Classroom, the Nature Hut, the Toddler Train & Dobytown Junction, the Health Center, the Dental Discovery, the Little Sprouts Market and Lend-A-Hand Pizzeria, Critter Care, Vision Center, Performing Arts, Kids Fit, Peek-A-Boo Park/Mother’s Room, Postal Service, Public Safety, Founders Nook, the Piggy Bank, the Water Zone, the Design Zone, the Art Zone, the Firehouse, the Agriculture Exhibit, Construction and Astronomy.
Hours:
Closed for cleaning Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
Events:
To see the summer camp schedule, visit the Kearney Area Children’s Museum website. The camps are scheduled within the dates May 21 and Aug. 11. Camp prices are $25 for members and $40 for non-members. Camp Extension is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Other special events include a Free Family Night 4-8 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. June 17, a Playhouse Raffle at 7:30 p.m. June 17, a Storybook Walk 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 18 at Yanney Heritage Park and a KACM Golf Tournament at 10 a.m. July 16.
Cost:
Adults $7 + sales tax
Children (1yr-13yr) $8 + sales tax
Senior Citizens (60 plus) $6 + sales tax
12 months and under free
Contact: 308-698-2228
Web: Find KACM on Facebook or online at kearneychildrensmuseum.org
Gifts & Things in Holdrege
Location: 505 West Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949
Highlights:
The Gifts & Things motto is, “We are the gift shop for everyone.” People can browse for celebrations, such as wedding anniversaries, new babies and holidays. Their home décor selection includes everything from afghans and pillows to floral and greenery. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy gourmet treats, such as breads and cakes, chocolate, soup mixes and dips. They also kitchen supplies and dinnerware.
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday
Contact: 308-995-4300
Events: Facebook Live Shopping Events, second and fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the summer
Web: Find Gifts and Things on Facebook or online at giftsandthingsholdregene.com
Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating
Location: 846 S. E St., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Highlights: Chapin’s Furniture offers more than just furniture. Visitors can find a variety of home décor, such as floor coverings, jewelry, chalk paint, candles, pillows, paintings, tea towels and kitchen utensils. Personal accessories include handbags, scarves, ball caps, outfits and more. Their design expert assists customers in finding the gear that is best for their home and their style.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Contact: 308-872-2450
Web: Find Chapin’s Furniture on Facebook