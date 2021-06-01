4 Kearney, surrounding area attractions part of 2021 Nebraska Passport Stops

LINCOLN — The tourism season is upon us, and the list of 2021 Nebraska Passport Stops is out.

When tourists visit one of the selected Nebraska destinations, they can document their travels with a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app or receive a physical stamp in their Nebraska Passport booklet. Prizes can be won when all the stamps are submitted anytime before Sept. 30.

Travelers can equip themselves with a passport booklet by filling out the online from at nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/requestyourpassport/.

This year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission is featuring local stops like Buffalo Records at Kearney, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, Gifts & Things at Holdrege and Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating at Broken Bow.

Buffalo Records

Location: 19 E. 21st St., Kearney, NE 68845

Highlights:

Old souls can find all the classics in Buffalo Records with albums, turntables, cassettes, 8-tracks, CDs and more than 5,000 records. There are listening stations for customers to try out sounds from genres, such as jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and soul. They also sell skateboards and Buffalo Records merchandise.

Hours: