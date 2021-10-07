$3M apartment planned in Kearney for Crossroads Mission

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents, termed “guests” by Crossroads, get safe shelter, hot meals, life skills classes and one-on-one case management that helps them find jobs and stable housing and become financially independent. The new long-term housing component will equip them for successful living after their time at the shelter and help prevent a return to homelessness.

It also will help meet Kearney’s need for affordable housing. Kearney’s shelter is consistently full, but people ready to leave have a difficult time finding affordable housing, according to Daniel Buller, Crossroads executive director.

According to a May 2017 study conducted by Capital for Compassion, 99.6% of Kearney’s 915 affordable housing units were full. That situation continues today. The lack of affordable housing in Kearney remains an obstacle for those moving out of Crossroads, Buller said.

Since opening Feb. 1, 2012, with 27 beds, Crossroads expanded to 42 beds in January 2013, Crossroads has served more than 2,600 men, women and children in Buffalo County by providing more than 147,000 nights of stay for the needy.

It purchased the adjacent Just for Ladies fitness center in February 2018. The project will allow Crossroads residents to have easy access to the support services that Crossroads offers.