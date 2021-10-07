$3M apartment planned in Kearney for Crossroads Mission

KEARNEY — The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Crossroads Mission Avenue, 1404 E. 39th St.
Construction will begin on The Lodge, a new long-term housing facility that will create 15 units of affordable long-term housing for people who are coming out of Crossroads’ four-phase recovery program. People who are referred to Crossroads by another agency also will be eligible to apply.
Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient.
The apartments will be created at the rear of the former Just for Ladies building just east of the Crossroads facility. Thirteen units will be efficiency-style apartments with kitchens and bathrooms. Two larger units will be available to house families.
Chief Construction will undertake the $3 million project, which is expected to be completed in March.
Renovations were completed in April on the front half of the structure. That area provides five dormitory-style beds for women in coordination with the state of Nebraska Probation, Drug Court and Parole. The new project will allow Crossroads to expand this transitional living program to 16 people.
Crossroads Mission Avenue has been serving the homeless in south-central Nebraska for 38 years with locations in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings. The Kearney campus, which opened in 2012, consists of a 42-bed emergency shelter serving men, women and families, along with a Thrift Store and the transitional housing.
Residents, termed “guests” by Crossroads, get safe shelter, hot meals, life skills classes and one-on-one case management that helps them find jobs and stable housing and become financially independent. The new long-term housing component will equip them for successful living after their time at the shelter and help prevent a return to homelessness.
It also will help meet Kearney’s need for affordable housing. Kearney’s shelter is consistently full, but people ready to leave have a difficult time finding affordable housing, according to Daniel Buller, Crossroads executive director.
According to a May 2017 study conducted by Capital for Compassion, 99.6% of Kearney’s 915 affordable housing units were full. That situation continues today. The lack of affordable housing in Kearney remains an obstacle for those moving out of Crossroads, Buller said.
Since opening Feb. 1, 2012, with 27 beds, Crossroads expanded to 42 beds in January 2013, Crossroads has served more than 2,600 men, women and children in Buffalo County by providing more than 147,000 nights of stay for the needy.
It purchased the adjacent Just for Ladies fitness center in February 2018. The project will allow Crossroads residents to have easy access to the support services that Crossroads offers.
“The highlight of our year is to celebrate and give thanks to the Lord that this long-term housing construction project is finally underway,” Buller said. “Homelessness recovery is a long, complicated process for many of our guests, and step by step, Crossroads is there to help them in that process.”