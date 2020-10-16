 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
38 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers Thursday
breaking top story

38 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers Thursday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region on Thursday.

Buffalo County had the most new cases with 22 reported. Phelps County was second with nine COVID-10 cases.

Dawson and Franklin counties each had two new cases, while Gosper, Harlan and Kearney County each had one.

As of this morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had five.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,196 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,195 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 1,001 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

Total cases so far:

- Buffalo: 1,452

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Dawson: 1,157

- Kearney: 223

- Phelps: 208

- Franklin: 64

- Gosper: 52

- Harlan: 40

The state now has had 55,428 cases of COVID-19 and 535 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 961 new cases Thursday.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

For more information, maps showing age ranges of cases and more, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CHI Health preparing in case of another surge, CEO says
Local News

CHI Health preparing in case of another surge, CEO says

  • Updated

“We have all gotten better in caring for patients,” Robertson said. “Lot of the folks who require short-term hospitalization can be effectively managed in a smaller rural facility. Our rural facilities are doing a great job of taking care of patients close to home."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News