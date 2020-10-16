38 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region on Thursday.
Buffalo County had the most new cases with 22 reported. Phelps County was second with nine COVID-10 cases.
Dawson and Franklin counties each had two new cases, while Gosper, Harlan and Kearney County each had one.
As of this morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had five.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,196 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,195 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 1,001 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:
Total cases so far:
- Buffalo: 1,452
Support Local Journalism
- Dawson: 1,157
- Kearney: 223
- Phelps: 208
- Franklin: 64
- Gosper: 52
- Harlan: 40
The state now has had 55,428 cases of COVID-19 and 535 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 961 new cases Thursday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
For more information, maps showing age ranges of cases and more, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.