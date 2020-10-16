38 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region on Thursday.

Buffalo County had the most new cases with 22 reported. Phelps County was second with nine COVID-10 cases.

Dawson and Franklin counties each had two new cases, while Gosper, Harlan and Kearney County each had one.

As of this morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had five.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,196 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,195 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 1,001 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

Total cases so far:

- Buffalo: 1,452

- Dawson: 1,157

- Kearney: 223

- Phelps: 208

- Franklin: 64

- Gosper: 52

- Harlan: 40

The state now has had 55,428 cases of COVID-19 and 535 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 961 new cases Thursday.