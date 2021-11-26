38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

KEARNEY — For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level.
The dial was released Wednesday, not the usual Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. Those seven-week stretches are the longest periods for that level since record-keeping for COVID began on March 20,2020.
Between Nov. 17-23, more than 350 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the seven counties of the district: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
According to estimates from the New York Times, new cases in the last seven days in each county were, roughly:
— Buffalo: 231
— Dawson: 66
— Franklin: 4
— Gosper: 6
— Harlan: 6
— Kearney: 13
— Phelps: 53
While fewer tests are available at major hospitals and clinics in the district, positivity rates ranged between 27% and 44% for tests conducted outside long-term care facilities in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Dawson and Phelps counties, Two Rivers said. The desirable level is less than 10%.
As of Wednesday, area hospitals reported 38 adult COVID admissions. COVID patients occupy more than one-third of the 30 ICU beds throughout the district. Just one ICU bed was available as of Wednesday. Five of the six ventilators currently in use at hospitals here are being used by COVID patients.
Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 16 COVID patients Wednesday afternoon, including four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 20 COVID patients.
While 149 COVID-19 deaths were reported as of Nov. 8, more deaths will be reported soon following in-depth investigation of cases and exit interviews with relatives, according to Two Rivers.
Although new cases remain high, vaccination rates remain stagnant. As of Tuesday, 47.8% of Two Rivers’ 97,132 people, and 60% of those older than 18 had been fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates for children were not provided, but vaccines are available for anyone over age 5.
Two Rivers has a public testing site 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue. To register for a test, visit login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
Free vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices and at Two Rivers clinics throughout its seven counties. For a schedule, visit www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html.
Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154.