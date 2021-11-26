38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

As of Wednesday, area hospitals reported 38 adult COVID admissions. COVID patients occupy more than one-third of the 30 ICU beds throughout the district. Just one ICU bed was available as of Wednesday. Five of the six ventilators currently in use at hospitals here are being used by COVID patients.

Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 16 COVID patients Wednesday afternoon, including four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 20 COVID patients.

While 149 COVID-19 deaths were reported as of Nov. 8, more deaths will be reported soon following in-depth investigation of cases and exit interviews with relatives, according to Two Rivers.

Although new cases remain high, vaccination rates remain stagnant. As of Tuesday, 47.8% of Two Rivers’ 97,132 people, and 60% of those older than 18 had been fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates for children were not provided, but vaccines are available for anyone over age 5.

Two Rivers has a public testing site 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue. To register for a test, visit login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.