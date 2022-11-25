37th annual Kearney club's Thanksgiving dinner a tasty success

KEARNEY — By 1 p.m. just two hours after the doors opened at the four-hour Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey was gone.

So were the mashed potatoes, the gravy and much more. All that was left was a bit of ham and slices of pumpkin, apple and peach pie.

Fortunately, the line of vehicles was gone in front of Old Town Hall, too. At 10:30 a.m., a half hour before pick-ups began at 11 a.m., "cars were lined up as clear back, as far as I could see,” John Paul of Kearney, a volunteer directing traffic on Central Avenue, said.

The event was to run till 3 p.m., but at 1:30 p.m., with food and traffic gone, BamBe Currie, co-chair of this 37th annual event with her husband Marc, wrapped it up with one word: “phenomenal.” Marc said 1,450 dinners had been given away.

For the second year, it was a carry-out-or-delivery-only event at due to lingering concerns about COVID-19.

Outside the hall, at the intersection of Central and East 19th Street, Paul Mitchell was directing traffic. A resident of Antelope Valley, Calif., he’s house-sitting here for a month and volunteered because “it’s something nice to do. They’re running this like a well-oiled machine. I’m having a great time,” he said.

In front of Old Town Hall, Lee Ann Wilson of Kearney wore a “Happy Thanksgiving” apron as she greeted the public. She has volunteered here for 10 years, first when visiting her parents, and for the last five years as a Kearney resident. “I like to volunteer no matter where I live,” she said. “I like to give back.”

That was heard over and over from volunteers of all ages.

Styla Rowe, 10, daughter of Lerrin and Noah Rowe and a pupil at Buffalo Hills Elementary, handed two dinners to Debbie Christians, who had helped with dinner preparations Wednesday. Styla giggled as she was greeted with a slurpy kiss from Christians' dog Tillie. "I'm here because I just like helping make people happy,” she said.

Other youngsters pitched in, too, like Maci Valenti, 10, a pupil at Bryant Elementary and the daughter of Danielle and Jesse Valenti, and Preston Leininger, 6, son of Alison Leininger. Alison and Preston volunteered last year, too. “It’s going very smoothly. There are good assembly lines going,” Alison said as she handed four bags of food to a waiting minivan.

Inside the hall, Riley Bay and Dan Willis supervised a long table where volunteers put food-filled styrofoam containers into bags to be carried out to waiting vehicles. “We’re not beggars. We’re baggers,” Bay said. Bay told jokes as he filled bags for volunteers like University of Nebraska at Kearney student Jaden Longfellow and his father Jay. Bay called the event “a feel good gesture for the community.”

Back in the kitchen, volunteers Rusty Conrad and Melissa Taubenheim were filling those styrofoam containers. Conrad dipped green beans. Taubenheim dished out yams. ”This is awesome,” she said.

Sisters Gabby and Rosario Perez were in the kitchen. It was Rosario’s "fifth or sixth" time here, but it was Gabby’s first. “I came for the free coffee,” Gabby said. Then she laughed. “I enjoy this kind of thing, I’m impressed with how everyone takes time out of their holiday to do this.”

Veteran volunteer Linda Hatcher of Gibbon brought five family members to help because “I wanted my grandchildren to see what happens when you get outside your family.” They’d celebrated Thanksgiving Wednesday along with a family birthday, and today, the entire clan was here.

That included Hatcher’s daughter Samantha MacTavish of Gibbon, who was scrubbing pans with daughters Izzabella, 12, and Olivia, 11. Was she having fun? “Yes,” Samantha grinned. “We’re doing this again next year.”

In the back of the hall, 27-year volunteers Susan and Gary Puckett took calls for delivery both Wednesday and Thursday. Susan estimated that about 500 dinners had been delivered by 1:15 p.m.

The only glitch in the event came Wednesday afternoon, when the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center suddenly canceled plans to bring teens over to help set up. Hasty phone calls and texts went out, and three members of the Kearney High School soccer team — Braden Treffer, Dane McClary and Krason Rahe — came over to help.

By 1:30 p.m., remaining volunteers sat down to eat what was left, mostly ham and pies. One volunteer told Currie he'd be back next year. Ditto Kelli Lepler, who came from Grand Island. She couldn’t hide her bubbly enthusiasm. “This is what community means. I just like to give back,” she said.