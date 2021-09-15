36 new cases of COVID-19 in one week at UNK

KEARNEY — Cases of COVID-19 are rising at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

As of Monday, 36 new cases were reported in the last seven days (Sept. 7-13), according to UNK’s Public Health Center. Those affected included 33 students, two faculty members and one staff member.

One week earlier, on Sept. 7, 22 new positive cases were reported in the seven-day period of Sept. 1-7, including 20 students, one faculty member and one staff member.

Two Rivers Public Health Department is offering a free on-campus vaccination clinic 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Nebraskan Student Union atrium. Clinics also are scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 28.

All three vaccine options — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available. Appointments will take about 15 minutes.

People younger than 19 are asked to bring a written consent form from a parent or guardian. Those who have received first doses of vaccine elsewhere are asked to bring their immunization record from the previous vaccination.

For more information, call 308-865-8218 or visit unkhealth@unk.edu.