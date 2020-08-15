KEARNEY — The highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day — 36 — was reported for the Two Rivers Public Health Department at 6:23 p.m. Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The most new cases were 19 in Buffalo County and 14 in Kearney County.
Harlan County recorded its second case since March 20. Dawson and Phelps counties reported one new case each.
Only Franklin and Gosper counties saw no new cases.
The new total of cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region since March 20 is 1,611:
- Buffalo - 481
- Dawson - 970
- Franklin - 15
- Gosper - 20
- Harlan - 2
- Kearney - 81
- Phelps - 43
As of Friday evening, the state had 29,988 cases of COVID-19, with one additional death. So far, 361 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154.