34,103 people COVID-19 vaccinated in Two Rivers district
Two Rivers Public Health Department

- New cases May 21-27: 17

- Buffalo: 8

- Dawson: 3

- Gosper: 4

- Phelps: 2

- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,620

- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

- Deaths in the past week: 0

- Number of people over age 12 fully vaccinated: 34,103

Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 48.8%

Buffalo: 46.3%

Franklin: 45.3%

Dawson: 43%

Gosper: 42.4%

Phelps: 41.4%

Harlan: 40.3%

Statewide:

New cases since Thursday: 207

Hospitalized patients Tuesday morning: 61

Cases since 3/20/20: 223,404

Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,249

Nebraskans over age 11 fully vaccinated: 43%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over are available through Two Rivers. Register at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at ABC Drug and Gift, Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

