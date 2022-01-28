$34,040 in internship grants awarded to Nebraska public libraries

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Library Commission has awarded Nebraska library internship grants totaling $34,040 to 30 Nebraska public libraries. The internship grants will support public library interns who will contribute to the scope and value of the diverse programs and activities in Nebraska’s public libraries.

Grant recipients from the Kearney region include:

— Axtell Public Library;

— Franklin Public Library;

— Loup City Library;

— Cordelia B Preston Memorial Library, Orleans; and,

— Shelton Public Library

Funding for the project is supported and administered by the Nebraska Library Commission, in partnership with the Nebraska Library Systems.

Student interns will learn about library work as they shadow staff, assist with day-to-day library operations, and implement special projects. Some of the activities that students will participate in include: summer reading programs, bi-lingual story time, updating community needs response plans and reviewing and re-classifying junior and young adult books.