33 new COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district since Wednesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 for the last two days.

Wednesday’s 13 new cases included eight in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one each in Franklin, Harlan and Phelps counties.

Thursday’s 20 new cases included 13 in Buffalo County, three each in Dawson and Phelps counties and one in Harlan County.

That brings the total to 10,468 cases since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. There have been 118 deaths.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID patients. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers said 34.4 percent of its 76,100 people over age 16 have been vaccinated, including 75.6 percent of people over 65.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 409 new cases Friday morning, an increase of 100 over Wednesday’s total of 309, and 17 more than Tuesday’s 392 new cases. The statewide total is now 215,792, with 807,927 people testing negative, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.