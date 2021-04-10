32% Two Rivers area now vaccinated against COVID-19

KEARNEY — Approximately 32% of the population older than 16 in the Two Rivers Public Health District has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Two Rivers released that information late Friday. The totals include all vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen — and all vaccinations given in all Two Rivers clinics, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and private programs, said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.

Two Rivers provided 2,003 doses during its mass vaccination clinics this week. Among its partners were:

- Harlan County Health System: 78 first and second doses

- Kearney County Health System: 217 first doses and 225 second doses, assisted by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

- Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska: 12 second doses

- Plum Creek Medical Group: 90 first doses, 120 second doses

- Phelps Memorial Health Center and Family Medical Specialties Clinic in Holdrege: about 24 first doses, 1,000 second doses

- Lexington Regional Health Center: about 450 second doses