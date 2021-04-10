32% Two Rivers area now vaccinated against COVID-19

KEARNEY — Approximately 32% of the population older than 16 in the Two Rivers Public Health District has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Two Rivers released that information late Friday. The totals include all vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen — and all vaccinations given in all Two Rivers clinics, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and private programs, said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.
Two Rivers provided 2,003 doses during its mass vaccination clinics this week. Among its partners were:
- Harlan County Health System: 78 first and second doses
- Kearney County Health System: 217 first doses and 225 second doses, assisted by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska
- Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska: 12 second doses
- Plum Creek Medical Group: 90 first doses, 120 second doses
- Phelps Memorial Health Center and Family Medical Specialties Clinic in Holdrege: about 24 first doses, 1,000 second doses
- Lexington Regional Health Center: about 450 second doses
Two Rivers strongly reminds people not to show up early for appointments. This causes overcrowding, and clinics do not have adequate space for people to wait. People must remain socially distanced.
Also, vaccine administration will not begin before the scheduled opening of the clinic, said Von Lutz, Two Rivers clinical services supervisor.
Pfizer vaccinations are available for Nebraska residents older than 16. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people older than 18. To schedule an appointment, register at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Shots are also available at most pharmacies in Kearney, including those at Family Fresh Market, Walmart and Hy-Vee. Visit their websites for details.