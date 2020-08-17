KEARNEY — New cases of COVID-19 numbered 32 this weekend in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, as reported Sunday evening by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Buffalo County continues to be hard-hit among the seven counties in the Two Rivers region, with 13 new cases Saturday and six new cases Sunday. Since March 20, 500 people in Buffalo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Seven new cases (three Saturday, four Sunday) were reported in Dawson County, which has the highest number of cases in the Two Rivers Region.
Kearney County, which has seen a surge of cases in the past two weeks, had just one new case each Saturday and Sunday.
Gosper County had two new cases Saturday, but none on Sunday. Phelps County had two new cases Sunday, but none on Saturday.
No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.
Since record-keeping began March 20, there have been 1,644 cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region:
- Buffalo - 500
- Dawson - 977
- Franklin - 15
- Gosper - 22
- Harlan - 2
- Kearney - 83
- Phelps - 45
As of Sunday evening, the state confirmed 30,372 cases of COVID-19, which is 492 new cases since Friday, but no new deaths. Since March 20, 361 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154.