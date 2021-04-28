 Skip to main content
31st Street project forces detours in central Kearney
Barricades are forcing motorists on Avenue E to try different routes as they approach 31st Street. The three-block paving and utility project on 31st Street could cause a long wait until the project is finished and traffic can return to normal in central Kearney.

Normally Avenue E carries traffic from the middle of Kearney all the way to the north side of the city, but not now.

The 31st Street project is from Avenue “D” To Avenue “G” near Collins Park, and it involves realignment of powerlines along with replacement of utilities that are buried under the street.

A rainy spell already has delayed the project, which will cost more than $1 million.

