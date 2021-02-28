 Skip to main content
31st Street from Avenue E to Avenue F closed Monday
31st Street from Avenue E to Avenue F closed Monday

Road work teaser

The City of Kearney Public Works Department on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District announces that 31st Street from E Avenue to F Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, March 1, at 8:30 a.m.

The purpose of the closure is for utility relocations. Residents living within the closure will be allowed access to their driveways during this time. The street is expected to be reopened late afternoon, weather permitting.

