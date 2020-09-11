31 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported by Two Rivers

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Thursday.
That included 22 new cases in Buffalo County, three each in Kearney and Phelps counties, two in Dawson County and one in Gosper County. Only Franklin and Harlan counties reported no new deaths.
Also, a Dawson County man in his 70s died of COVID-19, bringing the area’s death toll to 16 since record-keeping began March 20.
As of Thursday afternoon, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Eight were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Two Rivers has had 2,097 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,471 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 627 patients has not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Dawson: 1,031
- Buffalo: 814
- Kearney: 121
- Phelps: 81
- Gosper: 26
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 6
Statewide, there have been 36,917 cases of COVID-19, and 421 deaths, since March 20. There were 456 new cases Wednesday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
