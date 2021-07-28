30x30 plan won't snatch private land, advocate says

GIBBON — The 30x30 Plan won’t take land by eminent domain.
It’s not a “land grab.” It’s a voluntary conservation program.
That’s what Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party since 2016, emphasized when she spoke this weekend to the Buffalo County Democrats about the America the Beautiful Plan.
“The 30x30 Plan would simply aim to put 30% of land and water into permanent conservation easements by 2030,” she said. It would expand programs that the U.S. Department of Agriculture already has in place.
Officially, the plan was presented as a preliminary report to the National Climate Task Force by the U.S. Department of the Interior, but it faces stiff political opposition. Gov. Pete Ricketts toured the state earlier this summer and spoke against it.
“President Biden thought it would be a win-win for all,” Kleeb said. “The White House was not prepared for the ‘land grab’ accusations which say, falsely, that the government would use eminent domain to take people’s land away from them.”
Kleeb called the plan “a starting point,” adding, “where it leads over the next decade will be determined by the ideas and leadership of local communities.”
She said the word “permanent” is important. At the moment, that 30% figure of conserved water and land already has been achieved, but only 18% of those easements are permanent, so future administrations could undo them, she said.
Kleeb noted that wind turbine projects are done with 25-year easements rather than permanent ones. She said the word “permanent” may be a problem, so the final version may include three “paths,” with permanent, 50-year and 25-year easements, “but nothing is certain yet.”
She also said the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Corn Board and other agricultural groups have questions about the 30x30 Plan but are “generally supportive” of its long-term goal.
Kleeb compared the fight to the battle against the Keystone XL Pipeline (“now that was a land grab”) where TransCanada sought to take the land of 70 Nebraska property owners through eminent domain so it could pipe oil 1,179 miles from Alberta to Steel City, Nebraska. Kleeb helped lead a successful fight to defeat that plan.
“Unless I missed it, I don’t think (Gov. Dave) Heinemann or (Gov. Pete) Ricketts ever said a word about that land grab. That is quite hypocritical, but in politics, that’s the reality we live in,” she said.
Kleeb said a Texas nonprofit called the American Stewards of Energy is financing the anti-30x30 campaign.
“They showed up early on the Keystone KL pipeline issue, too, but we were so organized they gave up,” she said.
This fight, however, is different.
Kleeb said when Biden introduced the 30x30 Plan, many feared that the political right “was going to distort this, so we had a meeting with the White House, but sure enough, what we predicted happened. We have a long way to go.”
She also noted Ricketts’ opposition to the creation of the Kansas-Nebraska National Heritage Area, an idea started by officials from tourism sites and economic leaders to bring more tourists to areas like Red Cloud. Kleeb said the Willa Cather Foundation wanted to preserve natural prairie for heritage sites near Red Cloud that are noted in Cather’s novels.
“This would preserve the prairie and bring more tourism to Red Cloud. We have visiting scholars come to see and be in the places where Cather wrote those stories,” she said. The proposal floundered and died.
Kleeb said the governor “could create a mechanism” for the state to participate in preserving heritage sites and other critically important places. “This land was created by God and needs to be protected,” Kleeb added.
Several in Saturday’s crowd of about 35 people expressed support for the 30x30 Plan.
“This program will honor private land ownership and individual property rights,” said Carl Wolfe, who hosted the event. He and Larkin Powell of Lincoln, members of the Nebraska chapter of The Wildlife Society, shared a letter they wrote in support of the plan.
“Misinformation has created fear that the 30x30 Plan is a federal land grab, which cannot be further from the truth,” they wrote. They said an “innovative partnership” of state, local, federal and other non-governmental agencies already supports conservation in Nebraska.
They noted that one principle outlined in the 30x30 report is to “honor the private property rights and support voluntary stewardship efforts of private landowners. We need to be focusing our efforts on how we can help farmers and ranchers put more, not less, conservation on the ground.”