30x30 plan won't snatch private land, advocate says

Kleeb said when Biden introduced the 30x30 Plan, many feared that the political right “was going to distort this, so we had a meeting with the White House, but sure enough, what we predicted happened. We have a long way to go.”

She also noted Ricketts’ opposition to the creation of the Kansas-Nebraska National Heritage Area, an idea started by officials from tourism sites and economic leaders to bring more tourists to areas like Red Cloud. Kleeb said the Willa Cather Foundation wanted to preserve natural prairie for heritage sites near Red Cloud that are noted in Cather’s novels.

“This would preserve the prairie and bring more tourism to Red Cloud. We have visiting scholars come to see and be in the places where Cather wrote those stories,” she said. The proposal floundered and died.

Kleeb said the governor “could create a mechanism” for the state to participate in preserving heritage sites and other critically important places. “This land was created by God and needs to be protected,” Kleeb added.

Several in Saturday’s crowd of about 35 people expressed support for the 30x30 Plan.