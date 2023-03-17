KEARNEY – In 10-15 years Kearney could have a third Interstate 80 exit, and it’s a good bet the exit will be on 30th Avenue in west Kearney.

That’s the conclusion from a pair of engineers from the Kirkham Michael firm in Omaha.

Dan Sitorius and Mike Olson - who studied the most likely locations for a third exit and the steps to build it, told the Kearney City Council on Tuesday that 30th Avenue emerged as the most logical location for the third interchange, with 46th Avenue as a close second.

“The study found that due to the investment already made by the city of Kearney in the development of 30th Avenue, the 30th Avenue alternative would be less costly financially compared to a 46th Avenue alternative, which would require more roadway construction,” according to an executive summary of the Sitorius and Olson study.

The engineers said that 30th Avenue has a number of advantages because the street has been continuously improved as part of Kearney’s beltway of streets encircling the city.

Except where it passes over the three-lane 30th Avenue overpass, 30th Avenue currently is four lanes from 39th Street south to the new Kearney High School. The engineers recommend widening the 30th Avenue overpass to four lanes and adding two more lanes so 30th Avenue would be four lanes heading south from Kearney High School to Talmadge Road.

Talmadge Road currently carries traffic from Kearney’s main I-80 exit on Second Avenue to the Younes Hotel Complex west of Second Avenue. It is anticipated that Talmadge Road will be a critical link to the $34 million indoor sports complex that Kearney voters approved almost two years ago.

Kirkham Michael recommends that the city perform an alignment study to determine where the potential intersection of Talmadge Road and 30th Avenue would be located.

“These projects would be beneficial to the city and would have independent utility to the city regardless of where the interchange might ultimately be constructed,” according to the executive summary. “This would allow for the interchange, if located at 30th Avenue, to have a smaller footprint and less state and federal involvement in projects that would be funded locally to meet local needs.”

The various 30th Avenue and Talmadge Road improvements would be costly, City Manager Mike Morgan said. However, Sitorius and Olson said if Kearney conducts those projects, it could accelerate the state and federal approval process to build the third exit.

“Following the construction of the 30th Avenue improvements, the city of Kearney would officially notify the Nebraska Department of Transportation of the city’s desire for an additional interchange west of Second Avenue. It would then be the responsibility of the city to complete an interchange justification study and report,” according to the summary.

The interchange justification study and report would show NDOT and the Federal Highway Administration that the proposed interchange would not be detrimental to the interstate system. Next step would be acquiring a National Environmental Policy Act document to officially determine that 30th Avenue is the best location for the interchange.

About 25 years of studies and funding efforts were required before the East Kearney Bypass and exit gained approval and finally opened in 2013. Among the reasons Kearney leaders sought the east interchange and bypass was to siphon traffic volume off Second Avenue, which is Kearney’s busiest north-south artery.

Although the east exit and bypass took 25 years, the engineers anticipate the approval and funding process for a 30th Avenue exit could span 10-15 years.

They noted that as efforts take place to build the 30th Avenue exit, a major flood control project could be under way southwest of Kearney. In response to the severe flooding in south Kearney in July 2019, the Central Platte Natural Resources District is developing the Elm-Turkey Creek Watershed Improvement Project. CPNRD estimates the project would protect about 160,000 acres from flooding and would include a levee and diversion channel.

Those components of the Elm-Turkey Creek project could influence the location of the west interchange, Sitorius and Olson said.

According to the executive summary, the 30th Avenue alternative would cost $16.4 million, while the 46th Avenue alternative would be $34.4 million. The 30th Avenue route is less costly because much of the road already is four lanes wide. The 46th Avenue approach would require two miles of four-lane paving. Future costs would include extending 11th and 18th streets west to connect with 46th Street.

Sitorius and Olson outlined the various steps Kearney must achieve to open a third interchange in 10-15 years:

• Three years: Design and construction of local street improvements which have “independent utility” prior to the federal interchange project beginning.

• Two years: Begin federal process for break in access to I-80. Interchange justification study and report.

• Three years: National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) decision document with preliminary design.

• Two years: Final plans and bid letting.

• Two years: Construction.

“There are a few areas where items could be started early and developed concurrently,” Sitorius and Olson said. “The important thing to remember is this is a lengthy process.”