$30k estimated damage in Wednesday night structure fire in Kearney

KEARNEY — A malfunctioning humidifier is to blame for a Wednesday evening structure fire in Kearney.

At 5:48 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the house fire at 2620 Ave. L. The fire was reported in an upstairs bedroom of the two-story house. All of the occupants of the house safely evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene, according to emergency radio traffic.

A portion of 27th Street was closed while the fire was being extinguished and investigated by KVFD and the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office.

Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner valued damage to the structure at $25,000 and $5,000 damage to its contents.

Two fire engines, a ladder truck and 31 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported.