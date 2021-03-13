 Skip to main content
302 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, 2,127 deaths
302 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, 2,127 deaths

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 302 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday morning. Since March 20, 2020, 204,464 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 776,658 people have tested negative.

There have been 2,127 deaths, with three reported Saturday morning. Statewide hospitalizations are 114, which is 14 fewer than the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday morning, 606,845 people — 14.2 percent of the 1.48 million Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.

No information was available from The Two Rivers Public Health Department Saturday morning. Two Rivers has had 10,139 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20, and 116 deaths.

To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Two Rivers plans a large vaccination clinic at the Viaero Center Monday for people aged 65 and over, educators, factory workers and others. Pre-registration is required.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News