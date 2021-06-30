30 years later: UNK celebrates being part of University system

Kristensen also mentioned establishing a regional engagement center to house alumni and installing a 12-foot antelope statue.

Alumni from both KSC and UNK attended Tuesday’s luncheon and saw the results of UNK’s 30 years as part of the NU system.

Jolene Berg met her husband while attending KSC and graduated in 1990. Her two sons also graduated from UNK, and she has worked for the university for 23 years.

“It’s been a big part of my life since I was 20 and older,” said Berg, who is a student accounts manager in the finance office. “It’s been a great part of the community and great support for my family. I thought this was a nice gathering to recognize the years and transition to UNK.”

Current students also attended the event and were given commemorative 30th anniversary medallions.

“I’m just honored to be a part of it, especially through being a part of student government,” said Truman Lauck, a UNK senior. “I feel like an active participant in what happens at the university, and the faculty genuinely cares about the students.”

NU President Ted Carter spoke at Tuesday’s celebration.