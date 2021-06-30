30 years later: UNK celebrates being part of University system

KEARNEY — UNK faculty, students and alumni gathered in the heart of campus Tuesday to hear from university leaders while enjoying a picnic lunch.
Together, they celebrated the day 30 years ago that Kearney State College became the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“We’ve come so far,” said Chancellor Doug Kristensen, who told UNK’s story at the event.
The birth of UNK started when then-Kearney State College President William Nester formed a planning council. The committee’s members needed to demonstrate educational expertise, be skilled politically and possess “a dose of reality.”
In 1985, they created the “Possible Dream,” a 95-page report with realistic goals for KSC.
“We were going to be a university, and our name was going to be Nebraska State University, a separate independent university, but the key strategy was we were going to introduce more master’s degrees and we were going to become the finest liberal arts-based teaching institution of Nebraska,” Kristensen said.
At the time, many detractors worried KSC’s transition to the University of Nebraska system would dilute the existing system. Despite doubts, KSC requested a budget increase of 49%.
Meanwhile, Kristensen served as a state senator fighting for KSC to enter the university system.
The “Possible Dream” became an actual reality on July 1, 1991.
Kearney welcomed the university with $5 million raised by the KSC Foundation, which was combined with the NU Foundation.
Today, UNK has more than $60 million endowed and an average of $8 million in fundraising per year.
Academically, the university has a retention rate of 80%, and it was ranked sixth on the “Best Colleges” lists by U.S. News and World Report. Graduate programs and research opportunities were added. The pandemic forced UNK to become better-adapted to asynchronous and synchronous learning.
In athletics, the college transitioned from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to the NCAA’s best Division 2 conference, the MIAA, with teams gaining titles at national competitions.
UNK’s campus has grown during the past 30 years.
“If you’ve been an employee here for less than 10 years, it did not look like this,” Kristensen said.
More recent changes include the opening last year of the Discovery Hall STEM building. Eleven buildings have been taken down, including the Jennie M. Conrad Hall. Soon, the Otto Olsen building will be razed.
Other familiar improvements include the University Village, the Health Science Education Complex, the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, the Learning Commons, residential renovations and the construction of Fraternity and Sorority Life residences.
Kristensen also mentioned establishing a regional engagement center to house alumni and installing a 12-foot antelope statue.
Alumni from both KSC and UNK attended Tuesday’s luncheon and saw the results of UNK’s 30 years as part of the NU system.
Jolene Berg met her husband while attending KSC and graduated in 1990. Her two sons also graduated from UNK, and she has worked for the university for 23 years.
“It’s been a big part of my life since I was 20 and older,” said Berg, who is a student accounts manager in the finance office. “It’s been a great part of the community and great support for my family. I thought this was a nice gathering to recognize the years and transition to UNK.”
Current students also attended the event and were given commemorative 30th anniversary medallions.
“I’m just honored to be a part of it, especially through being a part of student government,” said Truman Lauck, a UNK senior. “I feel like an active participant in what happens at the university, and the faculty genuinely cares about the students.”
NU President Ted Carter spoke at Tuesday’s celebration.
“I’m really excited about what the future of enrollment, retention and graduation is going to be here at Kearney,” Carter said. “Kearney is the first university campus for us to bring in this concept of a new Nebraskan program. This is an idea of bringing young men and women, college students, not from Nebraska, but from anywhere in the country — not just our border states, but from anywhere in the country to come to Kearney for an in-state tuition price tag.”
Carter attributed the Lopers’ signature “be bold” attitude to the institution’s perseverance.
Kristensen closed his speech with the lines of poetry that were added to the end of the “Possible Dream.”
“But I be poor at only my dreams. I have spread my dreams at your feet, so tread softly. Because you are treading on my dreams.”
Kristensen assured the crowd that UNK’s dreams are not yet over.