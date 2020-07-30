KEARNEY — Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves.
New confirmed cases include 13 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County and one each in Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties. Only Franklin and Harlan counties reported no new cases.
That brings the total number of cases in the Two Rivers area to 1,318 since March 20:
Dawson - 931
Buffalo - 306
Phelps - 33
Kearney - 23
Gosper - 15
Franklin - 9
Harlan - 1
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nebraska has had 25,422 positive cases of COVID-19 and 324 deaths. For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov.