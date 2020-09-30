30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday.

That included 13 new cases in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, three each in Franklin and Gosper counties and two in Phelps County. Only Harlan County had no new cases.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 2,513 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,853 people are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining 660 people cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 21 deaths.

Cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,087

- Dawson: 1,083

- Franklin: 29

- Gosper: 38

- Harlan: 21

- Kearney: 147

- Phelps: 108

Statewide, there have been 45,044 cases and 478 deaths since March 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That includes 466 new cases Tuesday.