30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Monday
KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday.

These cases included 18 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County, five in Phelps County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper, Kearney or Harlan counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven hospitalized patients, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 31.

Two Rivers has had 3,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 20. Of those, 2,424 no longer report any symptoms. No results are available from the other 1,362 patients, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,797

- Dawson: 1,257

- Franklin: 86

- Gosper: 58

- Harlan: 51

- Kearney: 244

- Phelps: 293

People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.

Statewide, Nebraska now has had 64,499 cases of COVID-19, including 702 new cases Monday. It has recorded 603 COVID-19 deaths, up seven from Sunday.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

For more local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Breaking News