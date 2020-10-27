30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Monday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Monday.

These cases included 18 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County, five in Phelps County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper, Kearney or Harlan counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven hospitalized patients, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 31.

Two Rivers has had 3,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 20. Of those, 2,424 no longer report any symptoms. No results are available from the other 1,362 patients, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,797

- Dawson: 1,257

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Franklin: 86

- Gosper: 58

- Harlan: 51

- Kearney: 244