30 new COVID-19 cases in two days in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

These included 10 cases Monday, including four in Buffalo County, two each in Dawson and Phelps counties and one each in Harlan and Kearney counties.

Tuesday’s 20 newly confirmed cases included 11 in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and two in Kearney County.

Two Rivers has had 10,376 total cases of COVID-19, and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients this morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.

No new Two Rivers vaccination totals were available by the Hub’s deadline today. Statewide, 387,497 of the state’s 1.48 million people older than 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 26.1%, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 528 new cases of COVID Tuesday, compared to 299 new cases Monday. The state now has charted 212,785 cases since March 20, 2020. DHHS said 799,642 people have tested negative.