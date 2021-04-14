30 new cases of COVID-19 reported

KEARNEY –In the last two days, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in tits seven-county region. Two Rivers has had 10,427 cases of COVID-19 since record keeping began March 20, 2020.

Newly confirmed cases for Monday include 12 in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County, two in Phelps County and one each in Dawson and Franklin counties, or 20 cases.

Tuesday’s 10 new cases included eight in Buffalo County and one each in Kearney in Phelps counties.

As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three.

Also as of Wednesday, Two Rivers said 26,128 people, or 34.4 percent of its roughly 76,000 residents over the age of 16, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 392 new cases of COVID Wednesday morning, bringing the statewide total to 215,074 since March 20, 2020, while 806,037 people have tested negative. There have been 2,226 deaths in the state, but none reported Tuesday. Statewide, 166 COVID patients were hospitalized Wednesday morning.

DHHS said 31.4 percent, or 465,648 of the state’s 1.48 million people over age 16, have been fully vaccinated.