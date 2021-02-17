30 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

New cases included 12 in Buffalo County, 11 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, and one each in Harlan and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,803 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 113 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10 COVID patients. No numbers were available from Kearney Regional Medical Center by press time.

So far, Two Rivers has administered 17,706 vaccinations, including 12,171 first doses and 4,905 second doses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 299 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 197,746 since March 20; 753,207 people have tested negative. The death toll is 2,018, with 14 deaths reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 185 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID.