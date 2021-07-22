 Skip to main content
3-year-old girl identified as drowning victim Wednesday at Johnson Lake
3-year-old girl identified as drowning victim Wednesday at Johnson Lake

Johnson Lake drowning - Medo's Resort

The girl fell off of a flotation device and drowned around the Medo's Resort area of Johnson Lake on Wednesday evening. Her body was recovered in the Kirby Point area.

 Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

UPDATE - 11 a.m. - The girl has been identified as Avery Grace Mendiola of Lexington.

______________________________________________________________

JOHNSON LAKE — A 3-year-old girl drowned Wednesday evening after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket.

At 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team was dispatched to the Medo’s Resort area of Johnson Lake for the report of an unattended 3-year-old female who had flipped off of a flotation toy and was not wearing a life jacket.

A watercraft with drag capabilities also was requested to help with the search.

Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken said the search was called off at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search resumed at 6:30 a.m. today.

Around 7:30 a.m., Ocken was notified the body had been recovered in the Kirby Point area, northwest of where the child had fallen into the water.

Reynolds Love Funeral Home and Gosper County Attorney Beverly Louthan arrived on scene at 8:15 a.m.

The girl was identified this morning as Avery Grace Mendiola of Lexington. An autopsy has been ordered.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elwood Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.​

