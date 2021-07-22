3-year-old drowns Wednesday at Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — A 3-year-old girl drowned Wednesday evening after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket.

At 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team was dispatched to the Medo’s Resort area of Johnson Lake for the report of an unattended 3-year-old female who had flipped off of a flotation device and was not wearing a life jacket.

A watercraft with drag capabilities also was requested to help with the search of the girl.

Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken said the search was called off at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search resumed at 6:30 a.m. today.

Around 7:30 a.m., Ocken was notified the body had been recovered in the Kirby Point area, northwest of where the child had fallen into the water. Ocken said an autopsy will be conducted.

Reynolds Love Funeral Home and the Gosper County Attorney Beverly Louthan arrived on scene at 8:15 a.m.

The identity of the child was being withheld, pending the notification of kin.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elwood Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.