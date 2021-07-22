 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3-year-old drowns Wednesday at Johnson Lake
0 Comments
breaking top story

3-year-old drowns Wednesday at Johnson Lake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSON LAKE — A 3-year-old girl drowned Wednesday evening after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket.

At 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team was dispatched to the Medo’s Resort area of Johnson Lake for the report of an unattended 3-year-old female who had flipped off of a flotation device and was not wearing a life jacket.

A watercraft with drag capabilities also was requested to help with the search of the girl.

Johnson Lake drowning - Medo's Resort

The girl fell off of a flotation device and drowned around the Medo's Resort area of Johnson Lake on Wednesday evening. Her body was recovered in the Kirby Point area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken said the search was called off at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search resumed at 6:30 a.m. today.

Around 7:30 a.m., Ocken was notified the body had been recovered in the Kirby Point area, northwest of where the child had fallen into the water. Ocken said an autopsy will be conducted.

Reynolds Love Funeral Home and the Gosper County Attorney Beverly Louthan arrived on scene at 8:15 a.m.

The identity of the child was being withheld, pending the notification of kin.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elwood Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nashville highway project meant to right old wrong

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite
Local News

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite

The Kearney Police Department made 85 traffic stops, but reported there were no major concerns created by Cruise Nite, although there were areas of congested traffic on Saturday night along Second Avenue and 25th Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News