3 streets Kearney police will be watching in September

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for September include a busy, four-lane stretch of 39th Street in northwest Kearney; a neighborhood street that passes by Bryant Elementary and Dryden Park in southeast Kearney; and a neighborhood street in central Kearney that has pedestrians crossing for Park Elementary School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
September’s priority enforcement zones are:
- 39th Street — 17th to 22nd avenues;
- 16th Street — Avenue H to Central Avenue;
- West 29th Street — Second Avenue to Lakeview Drive.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release, educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media; gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria, including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.
