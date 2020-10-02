3 streets Kearney police will be watching in October

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for October include a fast-paced four-lane street in northwest Kearney, a four-lane stretch near Sunrise Middle School and part of Kearney’s main north-south artery in the hotel and hospitality district in south Kearney.

October’s priority enforcement zones are:

- 39th Street from 17th to 22nd avenues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Avenue N from 34th to 56th streets

- Second Avenue from Fourth to 11th streets

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

KPD also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria — accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.