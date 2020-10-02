 Skip to main content
3 streets Kearney police will be watching in October
top story

  • Updated
39th Street pedestrian crossing

The 39th Street pedestrian crossing near 20th Avenue in northwest Kearney serves students from Windy Hills Elementary. The crossing is part of the Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zone for October between 17th and 22nd avenues.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for October include a fast-paced four-lane street in northwest Kearney, a four-lane stretch near Sunrise Middle School and part of Kearney’s main north-south artery in the hotel and hospitality district in south Kearney.

October’s priority enforcement zones are:

- 39th Street from 17th to 22nd avenues

- Avenue N from 34th to 56th streets

- Second Avenue from Fourth to 11th streets

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

KPD also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria — accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.

