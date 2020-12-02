3 streets Kearney police will be watching in December

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for December include two sections of Second Avenue, which is the city’s main north-south artery, and a four-lane section of 56th Street in northeast Kearney.

All three enforcement zones run through commercial districts and are heavily used.

December’s priority enforcement zones are:

- Second Avenue — 39th Street to north city limits

- East 56th Street — Second Avenue to Avenue Q

- Second Avenue — 22nd Street to 11th Street

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:

- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,