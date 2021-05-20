3 responders to be honored after trying to rescue teens from Holdrege lake

HOLDREGE — Three first responders will be honored Saturday for their heroic actions after a vehicle submerged in a lake in Holdrege in November.
Former Holdrege Police officer Noah Stewart, Holdrege volunteer firefighter and EMT Mike Henry and Holdrege Police Department dispatcher Linda Graf will be honored by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 3132 at the Holdrege Veterans Memorial Fundraiser at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at South Park in Holdrege.
Eagles President Mark Beam was sitting on his porch at his home near North Park in Holdrege when he saw the first responders in action.
On the evening of Nov. 5, a 911 call was received about a vehicle going under water at North Park Lake in Holdrege. When Stewart arrived the vehicle was fully submerged in the lake.
“Noah Stewart was the first officer there. He didn’t take off his shoes. ... He took off his vest and tool belt and he jumped in,” Beam recalled.
Stewart went under the water multiple times to try to locate the vehicle. Henry, who has diving experience, responded to the call and was able to locate the vehicle.
The two occupants of the vehicle, a 14-year-old female from Wilcox and a 16-year-old male from Hildreth, were deceased at the scene.
Graf was the dispatcher who took the 911 call that night.
“She had to take all the phone calls. She had to contact all the officers. She had to contact the county attorney. She had to contact the dive team from Buffalo County. She had to call out the fire department, rescue units, let alone, just talk on the radio to everyone, even call law enforcement to give death notifications. She had to call the chaplain out. She was inundated. You have one person working and you have one call; dispatchers take a lot on themselves,” said Holdrege Police Chief Dennis Damoude.
Beam said the trio exemplify what the majority of first responders’ attitudes are toward sacrificing themselves to help save the public.
“I don’t think there is hardly anybody on the fire department ... or the police department that wouldn’t do the same thing,” he added.