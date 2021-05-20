3 responders to be honored after trying to rescue teens from Holdrege lake

“She had to take all the phone calls. She had to contact all the officers. She had to contact the county attorney. She had to contact the dive team from Buffalo County. She had to call out the fire department, rescue units, let alone, just talk on the radio to everyone, even call law enforcement to give death notifications. She had to call the chaplain out. She was inundated. You have one person working and you have one call; dispatchers take a lot on themselves,” said Holdrege Police Chief Dennis Damoude.