3 new priority traffic enforcement areas for Kearney police in January
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for January include a 28-block stretch of 11th Street in southwest Kearney that passes two city parks, Kearney Regional Medical Center, a senior living facility, Kearney High School and the Kearney campus of Central Community College.

Police also will focus on Avenue N in northeast Kearney where it passes Sunrise Middle School and Meadowlark Elementary School, and they’ll be patrolling more in northwest Kearney on a mile-long span of 39th Street.

January’s priority enforcement zones are:

- 39th Street — 17th Avenue to 30th Avenue;

- Avenue N — 39th Street to 56th Street; and,

- 11th Street — Second Avenue to 30th Avenue.

All of the priority enforcement zones are four-lane streets.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:

- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,

- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include: accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.

