3 adults, 2 children escape serious injury after rollover crash Monday near Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — A Broken Bow woman has been cited for not having an operator’s license following a rollover crash Monday that sent three adults and two children to the hospital.

Five Broken Bow residents received non-life threatening injuries following a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday at Pleasanton.

Daisy Jo Vogt, 18, was driving a sport utility vehicle south on U.S. Highway 10 north of Pleasanton around 10:38 a.m. Monday when she went onto the right shoulder of the road, based on information from a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office accident report. The SUV overcorrected to the left and crossed the center line into the northbound lane.

The SUV then went back to the right-hand lane and into the west ditch where Vogt hit a “Bridge May Be Icy” sign. The SUV hit a barbed wire fence, rolled, hit a tree line and another barbed wire fence before coming to rest on the driver’s side, according to the report.

Vogt and four passengers were all transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Passengers are Destiny Hewitt, 27, Nathan Boyd, 20, Andrew McGraw, 2, and Westin McGraw, 3.

Vogt was treated for her injuries and released. Today, Hewitt and Boyd were listed in fair condition, while Andrew and Westin McGraw were both listed in good condition.

The sheriff’s report indicated Vogt, her front seat passenger and the back right seat passenger were all unrestrained. The children were in safety seats.

The SUV was a total loss.

Vogt was cited for having no operator’s license and failure to use her seat belt. The citation will be forwarded to the Buffalo County Attorney's office for possible prosecution.