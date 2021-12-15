3-5 years in prison for California man in 2019 triple fatality on I-80 near Gibbon

The crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80. According to the patrol a semitrailer truck failed to slow down and struck a pickup, causing a chain reaction involving seven vehicles.

KEARNEY — Kenneth Kratt will spend the next 3-5 years in prison for the unintentional deaths of three people in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in a construction zone in 2019.

Kratt, 36, of Madera, California, was sentenced today in Buffalo County District Court on three counts of felony manslaughter for the deaths of two Lincoln men and a Schuyler man for driving recklessly and willful recklessly on Sept. 20, 2019. Judge John Marsh gave him 30 days credit for time already served. He pleaded no contest to the charges in October.

Kratt faced up to 20 years in prison on each count. Kratt’s attorney, Charles Brewster of Kearney, argued for probation with jail time for his client.

Prosecutor Patrick Lee argued for the maximum sentence.

Kratt apologized to the 15 family members present for the hearing, and asked them, friends of the victims and the judge for forgiveness.

“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”