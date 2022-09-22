 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2nd Avenue overpass repairs continue in Kearney, switch planned

Second Avenue overpass repairs

Kearney's Second Avenue overpass repairs continue, but if weather allows, traffic lanes on Friday will switch to the inner lanes from the outer lanes. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY — As major structural repairs continue on Kearney's Second Avenue overpass, traffic will be switching to the inner lanes from the outer lanes.

Wilke Contracting Corp. and the city of Kearney Public Works Department announced Thursday the switch would occur on Friday, weather permitting.

Oversized vehicles and wide loads are required to use alternate routes. In addition, the contractor and city are highly encouraging motorists to use routes other than the overpass during their daily commutes.

Drivers should use extreme caution — during the course of construction, lane closures will be shifted.

