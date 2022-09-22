2nd Avenue overpass repairs continue in Kearney, switch planned

KEARNEY — As major structural repairs continue on Kearney's Second Avenue overpass, traffic will be switching to the inner lanes from the outer lanes.

Wilke Contracting Corp. and the city of Kearney Public Works Department announced Thursday the switch would occur on Friday, weather permitting.

Oversized vehicles and wide loads are required to use alternate routes. In addition, the contractor and city are highly encouraging motorists to use routes other than the overpass during their daily commutes.

Drivers should use extreme caution — during the course of construction, lane closures will be shifted.